Anambra Considers Making Vaccination Card a Requirement for School Enrollment

In response to the high level of vaccine hesitancy experienced across parts of Anambra State, the state government is considering introducing the compulsory presentation of an up-to-date vaccination card for any child enrolled in schools in the state.

This was discussed during a crucial meeting of the State Social Mobilization Committee ahead of the upcoming Round Two National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDS 2) in Anambra State.

The meeting became necessary to develop a more results-oriented work plan to combat the growing challenge of very poor vaccine uptake in the state.

As part of the strategies, the meeting considered making it mandatory for parents or guardians to present their children’s up-to-date immunization cards before they can enroll in public and private schools.

The upcoming NIPD immunization activity for June is against the Circulating Variant Polio Virus Type 2 (CVPV2) infection.

It aims to ensure that no child is left behind in the state’s efforts to end polio and strengthen routine immunization coverage, to protect the health and future of the children.

In his remarks, the Director of Disease Control and Immunization, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ASPHCDA, Dr Placid Uliagbafusi, revealed that the venues for the exercise will be fixed posts, house-to-house and other designated points such as churches, mosques, schools, markets, village squares, motor parks, and wherever children may be found.

He revealed that children between the ages of zero and fifty-nine months are eligible for the vaccines, regardless of previous immunization status.

In a goodwill message, the Anambra State Coordinator for the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Bonos Mohammed, said the state, having implemented the first round of the NIPDs in May, received a lot of unfavourable feedback, and they intended to correct this with the discussions at the meeting.

According to him, part of the feedback from the exercise showed that there was not enough sensitization, which resulted in low vaccine acceptance.

“While we can attribute this low vaccine uptake to the lack of trust and the fact that the people are now suspicious of any activity of the government, we cannot afford to toy with the health and future of our children.

”So, the strategy to reach more children must change for Anambra, if the result is to be achieved. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result. We must take this responsibility seriously,” he said.

For her part, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Dr Obiageli Uchebo, tasked the State Social Mobilization Committee to be more proactive with its approach to change the misconceptions and myths that inhibit effective vaccine uptake.

She suggested advocacy visits to religious leaders, community leaders, market leaders, and other stakeholders to enlighten them on the benefits of taking vaccines and the dangers of rejecting them.