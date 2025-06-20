Gunmen Kill Two, Injure Several in Deadly Attack Near Federal Polytechnic Oko

Students and residents of Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have been thrown into fear and panic, following a late Thursday evening sporadic shooting by gunmen that left about two people dead and many others injured.

[Warning: this article contains graphic content that some individuals may find very disturbing.]

It was also gathered that two lecturers teaching at the Federal Polytechnic Oko were also abducted.

The gunmen, who came in two vehicles, struck at multiple locations around the campus, opening fire at drinking joints and hostels in a coordinated assault that sent shockwaves through the institution.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants began shooting indiscriminately at a popular drinking spot near the Total Filling Station before moving on to Victoria Point Drinking Joint and several nearby hostels.

Another group, believed to be operating on motorcycles, was said to have been firing at people across different areas.

Images and videos circulating online showed chaotic scenes from hostels and victims receiving emergency treatment.

While local sources claim up to seven students may have died, the Anambra State Police Command confirmed two deaths and several injuries.

One female victim is currently hospitalized, according to police.

A staff member of the Polytechnic told reporters that while the full extent of the casualties was yet to be determined, two lecturers, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were allegedly abducted during the rampage.

Recall that barely three weeks ago, a wine shop operator in the same area was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend and a close friend at his shop, raising serious concerns about the safety of students and staff.

In an official statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, described the incident as a suspected cult-related attack.

He said security forces, including the Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and local vigilantes, had taken over the affected areas and were pursuing leads based on eyewitness accounts.

Ikenga called for calm and assured the public that security operatives were working diligently to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

His statement read, “Two victims, including a lady who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, were rescued. Sadly, the incident recorded the death of two persons and the alleged abduction of two others.

“An eyewitness account revealed that the armed criminals operating with a motorcycle and a black Lexus 350 SUV without a plate number, started shooting indiscriminately at the Total junction.

“Four persons were allegedly wounded, including a lady who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The two others were allegedly abducted at the Tipper junction before they fled the scene.”