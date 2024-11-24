The Gambia, Ghana Launch Free Roaming Partnership

The Gambia and Ghana have announced a new agreement aimed at offering free roaming services between the two nations.

This collaboration will allow mobile users to make calls, send messages, and use data while traveling without incurring extra charges.

The initiative is expected to encourage greater trade, tourism, and economic activity by easing communication across borders.

This partnership is part of a wider effort to improve regional connectivity within West Africa, aligning with ECOWAS’ goals for seamless communication among member countries.

By reducing roaming costs, the initiative helps simplify business operations and facilitates smoother interactions for individuals moving between Ghana and The Gambia.

Ghana has previously launched similar agreements with other West African nations, including Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Benin, and is in talks to expand these partnerships.

As more countries adopt free-roaming, West Africa is set to strengthen its digital economy and regional ties, showing how technology can drive integration and growth.

