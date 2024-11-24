Yobe State Government to Support 25,500 Vulnerable People with N50,000 Each

The Yobe State Government, under Governor Mai Mala Buni, launched a cash transfer program on Saturday to assist flood victims and other vulnerable individuals across the state.

The initiative will pay N50,000 to each of the 25,500 beneficiaries directly into their bank accounts.

Dr. Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), announced that the beneficiaries’ registration and validation process is ongoing.

This includes the final screening and issuing of payment vouchers for 1,500 individuals in each of the state’s 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He noted that validation has already been completed in several LGAs, including Damaturu, Jakusko, Fika, Bursari, and Tarmuwa. The remaining LGAs are expected to conclude the process by Wednesday.

“This initiative is part of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and families while promoting economic empowerment and development,” Dr. Goje said.

