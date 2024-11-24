Threads Tests AI-Powered Trend Summaries

Meta’s Threads is experimenting with AI-driven summaries of trending discussions in the U.S., following a rise in users for Bluesky, its competitor.

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri revealed that the platform will now offer automatic overviews of popular topics in its “Trending now” section, similar to X’s use of Grok for summarizing trends.

Threads is also expanding its trending topics section and introducing a feature that allows users to search for posts from a specific account or within certain dates.

These updates come as the platform faces increased competition, especially with Bluesky surpassing 20 million users, partly due to shifts in user preferences on X.

This latest move from Meta reflects ongoing efforts to refine the Threads experience, especially after user feedback criticized its algorithm.

Recently, the platform introduced customizable feeds, allowing users to tailor their content, aiming to match some of the features found on Bluesky.

While Threads still boasts a larger user base, Bluesky is steadily closing the gap, with its daily active users increasing rapidly.

