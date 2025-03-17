The Employment Embargo in Nigeria: A Hidden Cause of Unemployment and Workforce Strain

Introduction

Nigeria’s unemployment crisis is often attributed to a skills gap among graduates, with employers insisting that job seekers lack the necessary expertise for available positions. However, this argument ignores a major policy-induced factor: the government’s employment embargo, particularly in critical sectors like tertiary education. While thousands of job seekers struggle to find work, vacancies remain unfilled—not due to a lack of qualified candidates, but because of restrictions on hiring.

Furthermore, the claim that graduates lack skills should not justify leaving vacancies unfilled. On-the-Job Training (OJT) remains a proven strategy for equipping employees with the necessary competencies after recruitment. The failure to implement OJT reflects broader systemic issues in workforce development, for which both the government and other stakeholders are responsible.

The Employment Embargo and Its Consequences

1. Overburdened Workforce in Universities

In Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, many academic and non-academic positions remain vacant due to the employment embargo. Instead of recruiting fresh talent, existing staff must take on additional duties, leading to exhaustion, inefficiency, and reduced quality of education. Lecturers juggle excessive teaching loads, student supervision, and administrative tasks—leaving little time for research and mentorship.

2. Lack of Job Creation Despite Unfilled Positions

Many qualified graduates remain unemployed, even in disciplines where there are clear staffing shortages in universities, hospitals, and public institutions. If the government is serious about tackling unemployment, lifting these embargoes should be a top priority.

3. The Myth of the ‘Unskilled Graduate’

While there are concerns about educational quality, this should not justify the refusal to recruit. Historically, no workforce enters a job fully skilled; training is always part of the employment process. Developed countries and private-sector firms actively invest in On-the-Job Training (OJT) to bridge any skill gaps after hiring.

Nigeria’s refusal to implement structured workplace training programs in public institutions shifts all the blame to job seekers. This is a flawed narrative because the government itself—through poor funding, inadequate facilities, and outdated curricula—contributed to the very decline in educational quality it now criticizes.

4. The Role of Stakeholders in Workforce Development

Beyond the government, employers in both public and private sectors must recognize their role in workforce development. Many industries in Nigeria demand ‘work-ready’ graduates without offering workplace training, which is standard practice globally. Instead of blaming universities alone, employers should:

Implement structured internships and entry-level training programs to prepare new hires.

Partner with universities to align curricula with industry needs.

Develop mentorship and apprenticeship systems to facilitate professional growth.

5. The Brain Drain Effect

With few employment opportunities at home, Nigeria continues to lose highly skilled professionals to countries that prioritize both recruitment and training. Nations like the UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia actively hire and train Nigerian graduates, proving that the so-called ‘skills gap’ is not a permanent barrier if proper systems are in place.

The Way Forward: Beyond the Employment Embargo

To address unemployment and improve workforce quality, Nigeria must:

1. Lift the Employment Embargo

Universities, hospitals, and public agencies must be allowed to recruit based on need.

The government should allocate sufficient funding for new hires.

2. Make On-the-Job Training (OJT) Mandatory

Every public institution should implement structured induction, training, and mentorship programs for new employees.

Universities should integrate practical skill acquisition into academic curricula in partnership with industries.

3. Strengthen Workforce Planning and Budgeting

The government must align workforce recruitment with long-term national development goals.

Budgetary allocations should account for both recruitment and continuous staff development.

4. Improve Public-Private Collaboration in Employment and Training

Employers should train and upskill employees instead of waiting for ‘perfect’ graduates.

Incentives should be provided for industries that invest in graduate training programs.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s unemployment crisis is not just about unskilled graduates—it is also about missed opportunities due to employment embargoes and the refusal to implement On-the-Job Training (OJT). Every workforce requires training after recruitment, yet the government and stakeholders have neglected this responsibility while blaming job seekers.

If Nigeria truly wants to address unemployment and workforce inefficiency, lifting hiring restrictions and prioritizing workplace training must become national priorities. Unfilled positions should no longer remain vacant under the excuse of a ‘skills gap’ when solutions exist. The future of Nigeria’s workforce depends on action—not excuses.

Dr. I. M. Lawal, ABU, Zaria

lawalabusalma@gmail.com