Anambra Traders Cry Out to Soludo Over Ejection Plan by LGA Authorities

Some traders at Oyeagu market, Abagana, have appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to save their businesses from the plan to eject them from the shops they legitimately acquired from the local government.

The traders lamented the sudden ejection order issued under the guise of market reorganization, including the conversion of their shops to upstairs without recourse to them after occupying the shops for several years.

Among the over 60 shop owners affected by the order is Comfort Anunyaba, a 65-year-old widow who, amidst sobs, recounted her struggle to get the shop.

She recalled how she went through a lot to acquire the shop in 2005 and has been renovating it based on directives from successive administrations.

She regretted how the local government authority came again this year to eject them from their shops without any alternative arrangement, lamenting that they have been going to the local government to see the chairman but to no avail.

Chukwudi Offor, who sells foodstuffs, alleged that the local government directive attacked their sources of livelihood.

“They have been using the name of Governor Soludo to victimize us. The plan to develop the market is not in our interest but for their selfish interests to make money. If you talk, they deploy the vigilante and thugs to beat you and send you away forcefully.

“Most of us have lost our customers because the authorities sold the property to unknown persons, who want to build upstairs on top of someone’s shop without thinking about what becomes of shop owners,” he said.

For Chinedu Anunyaba, it’s a matter of double tragedy, as he borrowed up to N3 million to renovate the shop and restart his business after the 2024 fire incident.

He regretted that he had only repaid N200,000, as he pointed out that the developer had already divided his shop into two.

Stella Onyebuchi, who trades in provisions, bemoaned the local government’s undemocratic approach, saying, “We were not consulted at all. Besides, the upstairs they built earlier has yet to be occupied because most traders don’t like trading upstairs.”

Sunday Eze’s shop was divided into two, after which he paid N1.5 million before it was returned to him. The foodstuffs dealer from Enugu State alleged a clandestine plan to impoverish them.

“They want us to be begging for food even when we were part of the leadership. They treat us like slaves, and anyone who is not comfortable should leave. I have nine children. How do I feed them? Nowhere to move to with almost N5million goods.

Chinedu Ananaba, a provisions dealer, said he officially acquired the shop in 2020. “Since then, we have been paying for the shop annually. We paid N1,700 two years ago, skyrocketing to N12,700 last year. This year, they said it’s N30,000.

“Last year, the former chairman started building shops. He even demolished some because they were truly weak. We agreed that the owners of the shops won’t lose them after the renovation. Surprisingly, the project meant for 3 months is still ongoing.

“The new chairman said he wants to reorganize the market, which will involve demolition. We offered to do that by ourselves. But if he insists, it must be on a special agreement and conditions.

“That wasn’t settled until one Sunday, I was called that the roof of my shop was being removed. See, they are dividing the shops and selling them at exorbitant prices. Unfortunately, they label the same papers we have been using to pay to the local government as fake”.

“Governor Soludo should please help us because these people did not mean well for us,” Ugwuona pleaded, supported by Onyebuchi.

“This is not fair, especially for poor people like us. We want the governor to come over and help us. If the market must be given a facelift, let’s handle it ourselves, not any developer”.

“We bought the shops which were officially allocated to us by the local government. We pay for renewal every year to the government. We’re begging Governor Soludo for intervention,” Offor added his voice.

Reacting to all the allegations, the Councilor representing Abagana Ward 1, Hon Obi Okoye Chinedu, dismissed the ejection notice as mere allegations, saying he had not been officially informed.

He, however, confirmed that developers are currently executing their projects at the market.

“I’m not aware of any plans to eject traders from the market. Any such allegations is yet to be brought to my notice,” he said.