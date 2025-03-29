The Dangers of Jungle Justice: The Edo Killings and the Need for Justice and Unity

The recent tragic killing of innocent travelers of Hausa origin in Edo State is yet another heartbreaking case of jungle justice in Nigeria. This barbaric act, where individuals take the law into their own hands to mete out punishment without due process, has become alarmingly frequent. The Edo incident is not an isolated case; it is part of a troubling trend of attacks on northerners in parts of Southern Nigeria.

Similar cases abound—northerners have been brutally attacked in different states based on suspicions, accusations, and outright xenophobia. In 2021, killings in Oyo State saw Hausa traders and residents targeted by mobs. In 2022, there were reports of violence in Abia State against northern traders accused of crimes without evidence. The silence from relevant authorities in the face of these recurring injustices raises serious concerns about the sanctity of life and the equal protection of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

Every life matters—whether Hausa or non-Hausa, Muslim or Christian, Nigerian or foreign. It is essential to emphasize this fact as a fundamental principle of humanity and justice. No group should be subject to mob action simply for being present in a location where criminal activity is suspected. The reality is that thousands of Edo people reside peacefully in Kano and other parts of Northern Nigeria. Many of them have integrated so well that they are indistinguishable from the native population. Would it be fair if an Edo person in Kano were treated with similar brutality due to mere suspicion? Such acts of jungle justice only serve to inflame ethnic and religious tensions, with the potential for dangerous reprisals.

The response of the Edo State Government, which has so far only led to the arrest of five suspects, is grossly inadequate. Where were the law enforcement agents when this heinous act was being carried out? If the authorities fail to bring the real perpetrators to justice, it will only embolden others to commit similar acts in the future. Justice must be swift and decisive to prevent further breakdowns in law and order.

To prevent reprisals and ensure peace, we call on the government to take the following immediate actions:

1. Arrest and Prosecute the Perpetrators: Every single person involved in the gruesome murder must be identified, arrested, and brought to justice. A mere five arrests do not reflect the scale of the crime.

2. Strengthen Law Enforcement Presence: Security agencies must take proactive steps to prevent such mob killings in the future. Communities must be assured that justice will always take its proper course.

3. Compensation for the Victims’ Families: As prescribed by Islamic law and common justice principles, the families of the slain victims should be fully compensated. This will help calm nerves and serve as a deterrent to future occurrences.

4. Promote National Unity and Tolerance: Leaders across ethnic and religious divides must rise to condemn these killings in the strongest terms and work toward fostering unity rather than division.

If jungle justice continues unchecked, Nigeria risks further plunging into ethnic and religious crises with devastating consequences. The lives of Northerners in the South are just as valuable as the lives of Southerners in the North. We must reject all forms of ethnic and religious bigotry and stand firmly for justice, peace, and national unity. The time for action is now—before it is too late.

Dr. I. M. Lawal

lawalabusalma@gmail.com