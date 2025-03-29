Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Confirming Eid al-Fitr on Sunday

The Shawwal crescent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, officially marking the end of Ramadan and confirming that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday.

With this sighting, Muslims across the country and many other regions following Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting announcements will observe Eid festivities tomorrow.

The holiday, which signifies the conclusion of a month of fasting, will be marked by prayers, gatherings, and celebrations.

Authorities have extended their greetings to the Muslim community, wishing everyone a blessed and joyful Eid.