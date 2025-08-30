spot_img
August 30, 2025 - 2:35 PM

The Choice That Shocked Me

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

Linus Anagboso

They were just kids — ten of them, all gathered in a small circle, their faces bright with innocence. The kind of innocence that makes you believe the world is still simple. So I tossed a question at them, half in curiosity, half in jest:

 

“If you had to choose, who should die first — your father or your mother?”

 

The words hung in the air. For a second, silence wrapped the room. Then, slowly, the answers came.

“Father.”

“Father.”

“Father.”

 

One after another, almost every voice echoed the same choice. No hesitation. No faltering. Just certainty.

 

I sat there, stunned. Why the father? What made him the easy pick? Then it hit me. In the eyes of a child, the father is the one who seems already half-gone — the shadow slipping in late from work, the man whose hands are always busy, whose mind is always burdened. He’s the one who coughs from stress, who bends under the weight of bills, who burns out while everyone else rests. To them, he is the obvious sacrifice.

 

It was a brutal revelation. And it hammered home a truth we don’t like to admit: responsible fathers are often so consumed with providing that they forget to preserve themselves.

 

But what good is it to fight and grind, to sweat and sacrifice, only to collapse before your time? What good is it if your children remember you only as the man who died first because he worked too hard?

 

Real fatherhood isn’t just about giving — it’s about lasting. It’s about making sure your health, your presence, your guidance, and your love outlive the bills you paid. It’s about planning ahead, setting structures that secure your family even when you’re gone.

 

Because the truth is simple: a father’s greatest gift is not his sacrifice, but his endurance. Not how quickly he burned out, but how long he stood firm.

 

So to every father out there: don’t just provide. Endure. Preserve yourself. Your family needs more than your labor — they need your life.

