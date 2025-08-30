NUJ Condemns Harassment of NTA Reporter by NRC Boss, Demands Apology

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has condemned the alleged harassment of Comrade Ladi Bala, a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Kayode Opeifa.

In a statement Obtained by The News Chronicle signed on Friday in Abuja by the Council’s Secretary, Jide Oyekunle, the union described the incident as an assault on press freedom and demanded an immediate public apology from Opeifa.

Bala, who was assigned to cover the aftermath of a train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on August 27, reportedly met Opeifa and a team of engineers working to remove the damaged coaches.

While live streaming the operation, she was confronted by the NRC boss, who allegedly disrupted her reporting, verbally abused her, and ordered security personnel to force her out of the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, Opeifa used derogatory and demeaning words against the journalist, including insults about her professionalism and appearance.

He was also said to have threatened to report her to security agencies, the Presidency, and NTA management, boasting that he would ensure she was sacked and barred from covering NRC activities.

The NUJ statement described the incident as “dehumanising” and a violation of press freedom as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution. The union noted that Opeifa even insulted NUJ Chairman Grace Ike, who had tried to intervene and resolve the matter.

“This conduct is an affront to democracy and rule of law. Such intimidation and hostility towards journalists undermine the vital role of the media in promoting accountability and transparency,” the union said.

The NUJ pledged its full support for Bala, stressing that it would not tolerate harassment of journalists, particularly women in the profession. It also called on the Nigerian Railway Corporation to take urgent steps to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

The Council further urged relevant authorities to ensure a safe and respectful environment for journalists in the discharge of their duties.