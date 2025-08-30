spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 30, 2025 - 2:33 PM

NUJ Condemns Harassment of NTA Reporter by NRC Boss, Demands Apology

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has condemned the alleged harassment of Comrade Ladi Bala, a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Kayode Opeifa.

 

In a statement Obtained by The News Chronicle signed on Friday in Abuja by the Council’s Secretary, Jide Oyekunle, the union described the incident as an assault on press freedom and demanded an immediate public apology from Opeifa.

 

Bala, who was assigned to cover the aftermath of a train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on August 27, reportedly met Opeifa and a team of engineers working to remove the damaged coaches.

 

While live streaming the operation, she was confronted by the NRC boss, who allegedly disrupted her reporting, verbally abused her, and ordered security personnel to force her out of the scene.

 

According to eyewitnesses, Opeifa used derogatory and demeaning words against the journalist, including insults about her professionalism and appearance.

 

He was also said to have threatened to report her to security agencies, the Presidency, and NTA management, boasting that he would ensure she was sacked and barred from covering NRC activities.

 

The NUJ statement described the incident as “dehumanising” and a violation of press freedom as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution. The union noted that Opeifa even insulted NUJ Chairman Grace Ike, who had tried to intervene and resolve the matter.

 

“This conduct is an affront to democracy and rule of law. Such intimidation and hostility towards journalists undermine the vital role of the media in promoting accountability and transparency,” the union said.

 

The NUJ pledged its full support for Bala, stressing that it would not tolerate harassment of journalists, particularly women in the profession. It also called on the Nigerian Railway Corporation to take urgent steps to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

 

The Council further urged relevant authorities to ensure a safe and respectful environment for journalists in the discharge of their duties.

Previous article
North-East Governors Attend Cultural Gala in Jalingo Ahead of Forum Meeting
Next article
The Choice That Shocked Me
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Licenses of all Private and Community Schools in Katsina State Revoked

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Katsina State government has revoked the operational licences...

The Choice That Shocked Me

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
They were just kids — ten of them, all...

North-East Governors Attend Cultural Gala in Jalingo Ahead of Forum Meeting

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, and other North-East governors...

Military Foils Terror Plot: 242 Bags of Fertiliser Seized, Two Bombs Destroyed in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted 242 bags...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Licenses of all Private and Community Schools in Katsina State Revoked

News 0
The Katsina State government has revoked the operational licences...

The Choice That Shocked Me

Opinions 0
They were just kids — ten of them, all...

North-East Governors Attend Cultural Gala in Jalingo Ahead of Forum Meeting

News 0
Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, and other North-East governors...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join