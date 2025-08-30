Licenses of all Private and Community Schools in Katsina State Revoked

The Katsina State government has revoked the operational licences of all private and community schools in the state.

This was announced in a circular issued by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Zainab Musa Musawa, and released to the public on Saturday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Sani Danjuma.

According to the commissioner, the decision follows the introduction of a new state policy on private and community schools, which is part of the government’s broader education reform agenda.

She explained that the policy is aimed at ensuring quality assurance, standardisation, and effective regulation of schools across the state.

“All licences previously issued to private and community schools are hereby terminated with effect from August 13, 2025, as approved by the State Executive Council,” Musa Musawa stated.

She directed all affected schools to reapply for fresh licences and submit receipts of application and registration fees through the Department of Private and Community Schools.

Payments, she added, must be made into the Katsina State Treasury Single Account no later than September 30, 2025.

The commissioner stressed that the exercise would improve supervision, promote accountability, and guarantee quality education delivery. She also reassured the public of the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding children’s education in line with global best practices.

Schools are expected to continue normal operations during the re registration process. However, proprietors have been warned not to increase school fees without explicit approval from the ministry.

Musa Musawa further said that details on school categorisation and a breakdown of the revised fees would be communicated directly to the National Association of Proprietors of Private and Community Schools.