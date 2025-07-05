Tension in Kwara North as Bandits Attack Lata Nna Community, Forcing Residents to Flee

There is rising tension in Lata Nna community and nearby villages in Kwara North, following a violent attack by suspected bandits. The attackers stormed the area and began shooting indiscriminately, forcing many residents to flee their homes out of fear.

According to reports received on Saturday, the attack happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday and caused widespread panic across Lata Nna and surrounding villages. Many residents left their homes in a hurry to escape the violence.

An eyewitness who spoke to NupekoTV said that a group of local vigilantes was ambushed while returning from a patrol in the bush. Their vehicles were burned during the attack, creating further fear among the people.

“The gunshots were terrifying,” the eyewitness said, explaining how people from nearby communities like Kokodo and Gada also ran for safety.

Responding to claims that the report of the attack was false, the eyewitness strongly denied the rumors. “Whoever said it’s false will face God’s punishment,” he said emotionally. “How can I joke with something this serious? My community has been living in fear since Monday. If anyone doubts me, let them come to Lata Nna and see for themselves.”

He also warned about the strength of the attackers, describing them as well armed criminals who are too powerful for local vigilantes to fight.

The community is now calling on the government to step in urgently and send security forces to remove these heavily armed bandits.

This recent attack highlights the growing insecurity in Kwara North and adds to the pressure on security agencies to better protect vulnerable communities.