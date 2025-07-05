Trump’s Son Barron Makes $25 Million From Crypto Before Age 20 – See How

At just 19 years old, Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald J. Trump, has amassed an estimated $25 million fortune thanks largely to his early involvement in cryptocurrency and a family-backed venture, World Liberty Financial.

Barron’s involvement in crypto began well before his father’s, as President Trump himself admitted in a September 2024 interview:

“Barron knows so much about this… he talks about his wallet,” said Trump. “He’s got four wallets or something, and I’m saying, ‘What is a wallet?’”

That same month, World Liberty Financial was launched by the Trump family in partnership with real estate magnate Steve Witkoff, now serving as Ambassador at Large.

Barron was named a “Web3 Ambassador” and cofounder, alongside Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, according to the company’s promotional “gold paper.”

World Liberty Financial has since sold over $550 million worth of tokens. According to Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure released on Friday, he personally owns 52.5% of the company, while other family members control another 22.5%. Though individual family stakes weren’t disclosed, if that 22.5% was split equally between Barron, Don Jr., and Eric, each would hold a 7.5% share.

That means Barron could have earned approximately $39 million pre-tax from token sales after deducting taxes, his personal take is estimated at $25 million.

The company also reportedly sold a partial stake around January 2025, though the value of that sale isn’t yet public and falls outside the disclosure window. Forbes, which analyzed the filings, noted that the final figure could vary depending on the terms of that sale.

Born in 2006, Barron was just nine years old when his father launched his first presidential campaign. After moving to the White House in 2017, Barron attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland, later enrolling at Oxbridge Academy in Florida. He began studying at NYU’s Stern School of Business in September 2024, where annual tuition exceeds $99,000, a sum he likely pays with ease.

Barron’s path was also reportedly cleared by a 2018 renegotiation of Melania Trump’s prenuptial agreement, which aimed to secure greater inheritance and business rights for her son.

Donald Trump’s Crypto Wealth

The Trump family’s crypto wealth extends well beyond Barron. Donald Trump himself has reportedly earned over $1 billion from crypto ventures in under a year.

Key ventures include:

Trump Media and Technology Group: Shifted strategy to acquire Bitcoin, securing $2 billion in institutional investment. Trump’s stake is now worth $2.4 billion.

Digital Trading Cards (NFTs): Launched in 2022, netted $7 million.

$TRUMP Memecoin: Generated $315 million in crypto fees and token value, adding another $200 million post-tax to Trump’s net worth.

Stablecoin Venture (via World Liberty): Estimated to have added $60 million.

Combined, Trump’s crypto holdings now make up about 60% of his $5.5 billion fortune, overtaking the value of his real estate empire, which has shown signs of stagnation or decline.

Trump’s administration has aligned closely with crypto interests. He appointed venture capitalist David Sacks as “crypto czar” and Paul Atkins, a pro-crypto businessman, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The administration also dropped several SEC cases against crypto firms, established a federal Bitcoin reserve, and issued executive orders promoting digital assets.

Barron has outpaced even his older siblings in the crypto world, who once held small stakes in Trump real estate assets like the Las Vegas tower and D.C. hotel. Forbes notes that none of those ventures generated returns anywhere near Barron’s haul from World Liberty Financial.

He is now seen not just as a student, but as a cofounder, ambassador, and crypto strategist, and ultimately as a symbol of the Trump family’s next generation of business and political ambition.

Estimated Financial Summary: