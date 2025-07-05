From Once Upon a Time to Forever Savage — Tiwa Still Writing Her Fairytale

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to celebrate the 12th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, Once Upon a Time.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), the award-winning singer reflected on the impact the album had on her career, describing it as the foundation of her many achievements in the music industry.

She wrote: “Wow…. My debut album ‘once upon a time’ turns 12 years already?? This album was the beginning of so many milestones for me. It’s actually very emotional for me but I’m so grateful to God, and to every single person that’s stood by me since day one.

“I poured my heart into it and now, 12 years later, I’m still here, still standing and ready to release another iconic body of work.

A project that’s raw, creating something I’ve always wanted to make not influenced by streams or trends, just like my first album. This journey has come full circle. Thank you to my amazing soldiers for riding with me. Still feels like the beginning, maybe because the best is still yet to come…”

Tiwa also hinted at a new project on the horizon—one that promises to showcase her artistry in its purest form, free from the pressures of charts and commercial expectations.

The post has since drawn massive support from fans and industry peers, many of whom credit Once Upon a Time as a defining moment for women in Nigerian music.