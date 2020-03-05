TeddyA announces the arrival of his child with Bambam

Ekpedeme Umoh
Former BBNaija housemates Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, and Oluwabamike Olawunmi, also known as Bambam, have welcomed their first child together – a baby girl.

Teddy A had taken to his Twitter page in the early hours of Thursday, March 5, 2020, where he announced the good news.

Bam Bam and Teddy A’s relationship blossomed after the third season of Big Brother Naija leading them to tie the knot in 2019.

The destination wedding in Dubai had several celebrities across the entertainment industry in attendance.

