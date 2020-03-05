Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty arrested

Peters Okwudili
Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been detained in federal custody after turning himself in on Wednesday, following his indictment for failing to register as a sex offender.

The 41-year-old was convicted for first-degree attempted rape 25 years ago in New York and served four years. He was ordered to register as a sex offender after his release, but he failed to re-register when he moved to California in July 2019.

He is now facing charges for failure to register and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

In 2006, Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2002 fatal shooting of Lamont Robinson and was sentenced to 10 years in jail, but was released in 2013 after serving seven years.

