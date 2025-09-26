Tarabans Should Expect Infrastructural Transformation in October –Gov Kefas

The Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has concluded Town Hall Meetings with stakeholders of the three zones of the state.

The Governor, while in Wukari Local Government Area, headquarters of the Southern Zone, acknowledged these concerns and assured the people of his commitment to their well-being.

He emphasized the importance of security, ensuring citizens can live safely, access their farms, and conduct their usual businesses without fear.

According to him, education is one of the priorities of his administration; thus, every Taraba child must have access to free and quality education.

Hence, the declaration of free and compulsory education in primary and secondary schools, and a 50% reduction in tertiary education tuition.

“My administration has prioritized the timely payment of salaries, pensions, and all workers’ entitlements because every laborer deserves their wages.

“This administration has laid the foundation by developing a master plan for Taraba, 34 years after its creation, and projects, especially road construction, will commence immediately after the rainy season.

The governor’s town hall meeting approach has been seen as a step towards inclusive governance, allowing citizens to contribute to decision-making processes.

He said that he has been working tirelessly to address security concerns, promote inter-communal dialogue, and attract investments for the state’s growth.

Governor Kefas emphasized his dedication to Taraba’s development, peace, and unity, while also acknowledging the challenges ahead.

The Governor said that he has worked to ensure Taraba’s unity and prioritise the citizens’ safety and security in the past two years of his administration.

Among the governor’s entourage on the tour were PDP State Chairman Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, Secretary to the Government of Taraba State, Barr. Gebon Timothy Kataps, and Chief of Staff, Jeji Williams mni, amogst others.

The Governor while in Bali Local Government Area, headquarters of the Central Zone, people presented their needs, and Governor Agbu Kefas listened attentively, taking note of every concern with a firm assurance that implementation will soon follow.

The meeting took place at the Federal Polytechnic Bali, bringing together key people from the area and showing the Governor’s commitment to talk directly with his people.

Dr. Kefas listened to their concerns and admitted that Central Taraba faces many challenges.

He revealed that after the rainy season, construction and other projects will begin to improve lives.

“I appeal for your patience, the problems are many but resources are limited.

Some of their major needs presented during the meeting are better roads, electricity, health facilities, and other basic needs.

The Governor, shortly after the meeting, paid an unscheduled visit to Kwana Dabang school, where he expressed dismay over the state of dilapidated structures, insufficient classrooms, and teachers at Kwana Dabang, in the Bali local government area of the state. He wondered how 365 students share only two blocks of classrooms.

The Governor discovered that the two blocks of classrooms were in a dilapidated form with almost no chairs.

He assured that immediate action would be taken to ameliorate the situation going forward

Similarly, the Governor, during a Town Hall Meeting in Jalingo Local Government Area, headquarters of Taraba Northern Zone, people call on him to fix Mararaba to Yorro Road, Jalingo township roads, and electricity, adding that out of the three electric substations in Jalingo, only the TADP station is working.

The Governor in his response, said; “I’ve forgotten about my comfort. Up till now, I’ve not moved into my official residence. The state has no master plan. Thank God the former governor is here. He can attest to that. I don’t know the magic he did to rule this state without a master plan. It’s not easy. All of us need to put our heads together.

He announced that the remodelling of the Taraba State Airport Runway was executed at a cost of ₦24 billion.

“Massive Construction to begins after raining seasons.

“I’ve this believe that I can only change myself, I can’t change others. People may decide to be positive to my administration, while some may choose to be negative.

“I’m a very patient person, I don’t know how to defend myself or prove myself. But I’ve determination, whatever I want to do, I’ll do it.

“People don’t see our struggle, even the flyover bridge and dual carriage road. The funds haven’t been paid completely. Crannburg will be disturbing me to pay them, I still pay them and hope the federal government will refund, but it’s difficult as an opposition party to get funds from the FG. People are complaining about road construction, but this October, you will see earth moving equipment. Things will happen in terms of infrastructure this October.