Cooking Gas Prices Fall Sharply in August, Easing Household Pressure

The most recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statistics show that Nigerian households got some relief in August as cooking gas prices dropped.

From ₦8,243.79 in July, the average price to fill a 5 kg cylinder fell by 22.3 percent, according to the NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas Price Watch. August 2025, 2025 N6,404.02 From ₦6,430.02 in August 2024, the price fell 0.4 percent from its level in the same month last year.

The data revealed substantial state variance. With ₦5,657.50, Delta offered the least average price; Bauchi among the most inexpensive as well was Borno. By region, the North-West topped the list at ₦6,473.63; the South-South reported the lowest at ₦6,331.29.

The News Chronicle learned that the price decrease went far beyond little cylinders. Furthermore, it is less expensive; refilling a 12.5 kg cylinder fell 21.4 percent month-on-month from ₦20,609.48 in July to ₦16,195.07 in August. Unlike the 5 kg size, though, the larger cylinder costs more—up 4.1 percent from ₦15,552.56 in August 2024.

With an average price of ₦16,887.42 for refilling a 12.5 kg cylinder, Yobe had the most on a state level; Ebonyi and Adamawa followed behind. With N15,102.50, Benue had the least. Low rankings also came from Imo and Borno. By region, the Northwest once led with ₦16,358.15, but the Southwest provided the least at ₦15,865.17.

For families facing high living costs, the drop in gas prices is particularly good news since it offers a short respite and highlights the necessity of consistent energy pricing to relieve financial stress.