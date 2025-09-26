spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 26, 2025 - 1:18 PM

Do Not Rely on Stakeholders -Nyame Tells Gov Kefas

News
— By: Emmanuel Awari

BREAKING: Taraba State Governor's Sister Dies After Accidental Shooting During Bandit Attack
Governor Agbu Kefas

The former Governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame has advice Governor Agbu Kefas not to rely on stakeholders in their local governments.

He gave the advice during a Town Hall Meeting of the Northern Zone, held at the Gym Hall, Jolly Nyame stadium, Jalingo in an event convened by the state government to deliberate on developmental and political issues affecting the zone.

Nyame, widely regarded as a father figure in Taraba politics, described his presence as a show of commitment to the unity and progress of the state.

Addressing the gathering, the former governor dismissed speculations on social media suggesting he had endorsed a candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He clarified that while his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unwavering, decisions on state leadership ultimately rest with the electorate.

“Do not to rely solely on stakeholders for guidance, noting that “some of them may not represent the true voices of the people.”

Nyame also pledged to make himself available for consultation whenever needed, assuring Governor Kefas of his willingness to offer candid advice for the growth and stability of Taraba.

On infrastructure, the elder statesman recalled the collapse of the Nukkai Bridge in 2005 during his administration, which was triggered by flooding.

He stressed the importance of developing a strategic roadmap to safeguard critical linkages, including the collapsed Namnai Bridge that connects Taraba with the South-South and South-East regions.

According to him, rebuilding such vital infrastructure is key to strengthening economic integration, enhancing disaster preparedness, and promoting sustainable development.

The engagement was attended by government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders from across Northern Taraba.

Previous article
Violating the Terms of Service: Microsoft, Azure and the IDF
Next article
Tarabans Should Expect Infrastructural Transformation in October –Gov Kefas
Emmanuel Awari
Emmanuel Awari
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Fresh Twist in Enugu Varsity Murder Case as Police Arraign Two Suspects

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Enugu State Police Command says two male suspects...

Building Strength With Smarter Training Methods

Shalom Grace Shalom Grace -
Strength is more than just lifting heavier weights or...

Workers Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Many are feared trapped on Thursday, after a three-storey...

Ex-Barca Star Sergio Busquets to Retire at End of MLS Season

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Sergio Busquets is bringing a notable career to an...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Fresh Twist in Enugu Varsity Murder Case as Police Arraign Two Suspects

News 0
The Enugu State Police Command says two male suspects...

Building Strength With Smarter Training Methods

Health 0
Strength is more than just lifting heavier weights or...

Workers Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

News 0
Many are feared trapped on Thursday, after a three-storey...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x