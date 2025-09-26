Do Not Rely on Stakeholders -Nyame Tells Gov Kefas

The former Governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame has advice Governor Agbu Kefas not to rely on stakeholders in their local governments.

He gave the advice during a Town Hall Meeting of the Northern Zone, held at the Gym Hall, Jolly Nyame stadium, Jalingo in an event convened by the state government to deliberate on developmental and political issues affecting the zone.

Nyame, widely regarded as a father figure in Taraba politics, described his presence as a show of commitment to the unity and progress of the state.

Addressing the gathering, the former governor dismissed speculations on social media suggesting he had endorsed a candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He clarified that while his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unwavering, decisions on state leadership ultimately rest with the electorate.

“Do not to rely solely on stakeholders for guidance, noting that “some of them may not represent the true voices of the people.”

Nyame also pledged to make himself available for consultation whenever needed, assuring Governor Kefas of his willingness to offer candid advice for the growth and stability of Taraba.

On infrastructure, the elder statesman recalled the collapse of the Nukkai Bridge in 2005 during his administration, which was triggered by flooding.

He stressed the importance of developing a strategic roadmap to safeguard critical linkages, including the collapsed Namnai Bridge that connects Taraba with the South-South and South-East regions.

According to him, rebuilding such vital infrastructure is key to strengthening economic integration, enhancing disaster preparedness, and promoting sustainable development.

The engagement was attended by government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders from across Northern Taraba.