Suspended Zamfara Teachers Apologize to Governor for Truancy

At least 207 secondary school teachers in Zamfara State whose salaries were suspended due to truancy have apologized to Governor Dauda Lawal, admitting their wrongdoing.

On Friday, the teachers presented their apology letters to the governor through the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mallam Wadatau Madawaki. They acknowledged their absenteeism and failure to fulfill their duties in the classroom.

Speaking on behalf of the suspended teachers, Mallama Nafisa Isah and Mallam Abubakar expressed remorse and pleaded for forgiveness.

“We believe that Governor Dauda Lawal and Commissioner Wadatau Madawaki are compassionate leaders. We sincerely regret our actions and apologize for our misconduct,” they stated.

Earlier, Commissioner Madawaki explained that the suspension resulted from a verification exercise conducted by a government-appointed committee. The aim was to identify legitimate teachers and improve their welfare and working conditions.

“The committee discovered that some teachers were frequently absent from classrooms, while others were holding multiple jobs and receiving two salaries,” the commissioner revealed.