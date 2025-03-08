Microsoft Accelerates AI Efforts to Compete with OpenAI

Microsoft is ramping up its AI projects to challenge OpenAI, a long-time partner.

The tech giant is now focusing on developing its own AI models that could compete with OpenAI’s offerings, including models similar to OpenAI’s o1 and o3-mini.

Microsoft has also created a new group of models called MAI, which are set to compete directly with OpenAI’s technologies.

These models might be available through an API later this year.

Tensions between the two companies have increased recently. OpenAI allegedly denied Microsoft’s requests for technical details about how its o1 model operates.

In response, Microsoft has also begun testing alternative AI models from companies like xAI, Meta, Anthropic, and DeepSeek.

These alternatives could replace OpenAI’s technology in products like Microsoft’s Copilot bot.

In its quest to strengthen its AI capabilities, Microsoft has invested around $14 billion in OpenAI and hired Mustafa Suleyman, a key figure in AI from DeepMind and Inflection, to guide its AI development.