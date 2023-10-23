Supreme Court Begins Hearing Of Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has begun the process of hearing appeals against the election victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 elections.

The commencement of the Supreme Court hearing focused on the petition brought forward by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The seven-member panel presiding over the case on Monday is headed by Justice John Okoro.

The remaining members of the panel include Justices Uwani Abba-Aji, Mohammed Lawal Garba, Adamu Jauro, Ibrahim Saulawa, Tijani Abubakar, and Emmanuel Agim. As this report was filed, legal representatives for the involved parties had already announced their presence in court.

This pivotal hearing has drawn the attention of numerous high-profile individuals, eagerly anticipating the proceedings. Notable figures present at the Supreme Court include Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu; and the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum.

The appeals being heard today concern the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), all seeking to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the APC in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

