FG Signs N1 Billion Deal with IHS Towers to Establish Learning Communities For Tech Talents

In a significant move to boost technological education in Nigeria, the Federal Government has inked a N1 billion partnership deal with the telecom infrastructure company, IHS Towers.

The collaboration aims to create learning communities across the country as part of the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, officially announced this partnership on Monday, emphasizing its importance for the development of technical skills in Nigeria.

Dr. Tijani took to Twitter to share the news, saying,

“I am excited to announce a N1 Billion partnership between the @FMoCDENigeria and @IHSTowers to establish the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Learning Community. This initiative, which is in support of our recently launched 3MTT program, will facilitate the set up of learning communities in the 36 states and the FCT. The N1 billion funding from IHS Towers also includes a commitment to paying the salaries of 37 dedicated learning community managers for each location for the next 3 years.”

This partnership signifies a pivotal step toward enhancing technical education in Nigeria, aligning with the goals of the 3MTT program and the broader Knowledge pillar in the government’s Strategic Blueprint. It is expected to have a lasting impact on nurturing technical talent in the nation. #3MTT #NigerianExcellence

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...