Sunday Synopsis: The Need for Spiritual Detox

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Twenty-Third Sunday of the Year, C (September 07, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: The Need for Spiritual Detox

Introduction

Dear friends in Christ, we live in a world that prioritises material wealth, often neglecting the weak. The readings remind us of God’s vast plans and the importance of love, as seen in Saint Paul’s message to Onesimus’ master. Today’s gospel challenges us to detach from material possessions and rethink the cost of discipleship. We are called to a spiritual detox, releasing negative energies and embracing the deeper values of purity, charity, and humility for a more compassionate life.

Review of the Readings

The first reading (Wisdom 9:13-18B) highlights our inability to comprehend God’s mind and the heavens. It shows how saints sought wisdom to focus on heavenly matters while warning against earthly distractions, emphasising the importance of seeking God’s counsel.

In the second reading (Philemon 9-10, 12-17), Saint Paul interceded for Onesimus, urging his master to receive him as a brother instead of a slave. This reading emphasises fraternal correction and how masters should treat their servants with love.

In Luke 14:25-33, Jesus teaches the crowd about the importance of loyalty to God over family ties. He underlines the cost of discipleship through parables of a man planning to build and a king preparing for war, concluding that, “None of you can be my disciple unless he gives up his possessions.”

Takeaway Lessons

The reading encourages us to follow the saints and seek God’s guidance, focusing on heavenly rather than earthly concerns. Detachment involves embracing divine realities, as allowing the Holy Spirit to guide us helps us forgive those who have hurt us and resist materialism. We face the challenge of escaping the profit-driven society that prioritises materialism and dehumanises individuals in the pursuit of survival. We must avoid “cheap grace,” as Dietrich Bonhoeffer describes, which leads to an easy discipleship through the narrow gate (Matt. 7:13), since cheap things do not last. In a world captivated by the allure of miracles and instant gratification, the gospel reveals that true discipleship involves embracing the challenging path of the cross. It calls us to seek a deep relationship with Jesus, not for material gain, but for the spiritual richness found in love and sacrifice.

Conclusion

Jesus calls us to detach from worldly interests and created things that come between us and Him. Following Christ is a high-risk endeavour that involves recognising Him not just as a miracle worker but also as the crucified. We must resist being controlled by our possessions, as the Bible states, “Where a man’s treasure is, there also is his heart” (Matthew 6:21). True discipleship requires detachment from wealth and worldly affiliations, making it an essential virtue for priests, religious, and laity alike. Have a terrific week ahead.

