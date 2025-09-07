Tinubu Hails Gumi’s Legacy

President Bola Tinubu has extolled the life and legacy of the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, describing him as a beacon of morality and an advocate for tolerance whose influence still resonates in Nigeria today.

We gathered that the president’s message was delivered by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, during the public presentation of “Where I Stand,” a book authored by the late scholar. The event took place on Saturday at the Umar Musa Yar’adua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna, and was graced by Islamic scholars, political leaders, and other dignitaries.

In his remarks, Tinubu, who is currently on an official visit outside the country, expressed admiration for the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), commending its efforts in advancing peace and moral values.

“I hold JIBWIS and similar institutions in high esteem.

“Under the leadership of Sheikh Bala Lau, JIBWIS continues to collaborate with government agencies to promote peace and unity in our nation.

That effort is invaluable in our pursuit of national development,” he said.

The president remembered Sheikh Gumi as Northern Nigeria’s only Grand Kadi, and a man defined by wisdom, courage, and an unwavering commitment to harmony.

“Sheikh Abubakar Gumi was a towering figure who dedicated his life to interfaith harmony and religious education.

His legacy will continue to inspire generations of Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

Governor Sani, who hosted the event, recalled his family’s close ties with the late cleric, noting that Gumi had left an indelible impact on his father and household. He explained that his private sponsorship of the book’s publication and translation was a way of preserving the Sheikh’s enduring message.

“Sheikh Gumi greatly influenced my late father and my family. Supporting this book project was a way of preserving his message and sharing his wisdom with the wider public,” he said.

The governor underscored the value of Islamic scholarship, drawing parallels with his administration’s focus on education and skills training as essential to national growth.

The book, “Where I Stand,” was translated into Arabic by Dr. Ibrahim Jalo Jalingo, Chairman of the JIBWIS Ulamau Committee. Jalingo admitted that while the text may contain minor flaws, it remains an important resource for students and scholars alike.

“It is not a divine text, but it is deeply informative. We encourage scholars to make use of this resource and continue writing their own histories to enrich Islamic knowledge,” he said.

National Chairman of JIBWIS, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, urged Governor Sani to convey the severity of the country’s insecurity to the federal government, calling for urgent interventions.

“We cannot ignore the security challenges. We urge our leaders to act, and we pray for lasting peace in our country,” he said.

The formal presentation of the book was carried out by Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State. Yari praised Sheikh Gumi as a visionary whose intellectual contributions should be safeguarded for posterity.

“We must document our scholars’ legacies ourselves.

Let this book reach every library in hard cover. It will educate, guide, and inspire,” Yari said.

In his review, Dr. Muhammad Bello, Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque and a former student of Gumi, stressed the need to preserve Islamic literature and revealed plans for further translations of the book to reach wider audiences.

Speaking on behalf of the Gumi family, Sheikh Mahmud Gumi thanked President Tinubu for sending a high-powered delegation and appreciated Governor Sani’s personal commitment to the project. He also appealed to the government to intensify efforts in addressing insecurity in the region, warning that the absence of proper guidance in conflict-ridden areas breeds ignorance and violence.

“We need to bring knowledge to those causing harm. Many act out of ignorance.

This book, and others like it, can serve as tools for reformation,” he said.

He further urged JIBWIS to lead outreach programmes targeting individuals involved in violent activities, insisting that only education and enlightenment could restore genuine peace.

“Let us make this a mission: to take Da’wah to those in the bush.

It is ignorance, not faith, that leads people to kill in places of worship,” he added.

Other speakers included Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachikun, another student of the late cleric, who called for unity among Muslims, and Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, represented by his deputy Mani Muminu, who reiterated his administration’s support for JIBWIS and sought prayers to end insecurity in Zamfara and beyond.

The unveiling of “Where I Stand” was widely described as a milestone in safeguarding the intellectual and spiritual heritage of one of Nigeria’s most respected Islamic scholars.