September 21, 2025 - 11:32 AM

Sunday Synopsis: Living for Others

Columns
— By: Justine John Dyikuk

Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

 

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

 

Dear friends in Christ,

 

On the Twenty-Fifth Sunday of the Year, C (September 21, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

 

Theme: Living for Others

 

Introduction

 

Friends in Christ, today’s reflection, “Living for Others,” highlights the use of our time, treasure, and talents to build meaningful relationships that benefit us in the long run. The Prophet Amos warns us against the ways of “the children of this age,” urging contemporary prophets and all Christians to speak truth to power and advocate for freedom. The second reading depicts God as an unbiased umpire who desires all to be saved and know the truth. The gospel recounts the story of a rich man and his astute servant, reminding us to live for others while being wise in our preparations for heaven. Ultimately, we are encouraged to seek divine riches that cannot be taken away (cf. Matthew 6:19-20).

 

Review of the Readings

 

In the first reading (Amos 8:4-7), the Prophet Amos warns Christians against the ways of “the children of this age,” which reflect worldly behaviours. He highlights issues such as exploiting the needy, using false measures, and selling refuse to people with low incomes.

 

The second reading (1 Tim. 2:1-8) presents God as an impartial judge who desires salvation for all, emphasising that truth involves understanding heavenly values for “the children of light” in contrast to worldly values.

 

In the gospel reading (Lk. 16:1-13), the story of a rich man and his clever servant raises questions about the rich man’s identity. While it is unclear if he represents God, it is significant that he seemed aware of his servant’s actions, suggesting a deeper relationship.

 

Takeaway Lessons

 

1. In a world plagued by injustices, wars, hunger, and disease, the Prophet Amos calls on today’s prophets and all Christians to speak truth to power, promote freedom, and advocate for equitable resource distribution.

 

2. Children of the kingdom are called to seek wisdom in spiritual matters, just as the children of this world are shrewd in earthly affairs. We are reminded by scripture to “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and its righteousness…” (Matthew 6:33).

 

3. The rich man gave his servant a chance to prepare his accounts, highlighting the importance of planning for the future. This reflects the need for us to contemplate our eternal destination, as God desires all to be saved and come to the truth, as noted in the second reading.

 

4. The gospel shows that the servant was unfaithful from the beginning, developing a character of squandering his Master’s possessions and growing old in wrongdoing. This warns us to avoid all forms of recklessness.

 

5. The saying goes, “Tell me your friends and I will tell you who you are.” Instead of just focusing on material wealth and career, we should also cultivate meaningful friendships and relationships that uplift us.

 

Conclusion

 

Christians need to view worldly success and possessions as fleeting. As the chorus reminds us, while others may have riches, Christ promises us greater rewards. Unlike shrewdness, which is associated with the devil, God calls us to be faithful. We are engaged in a spiritual battle between “the children of light” and “the children of this age.” We must stay vigilant against the influences of those who act worldly—wishing you a great week ahead!

