September 21, 2025 - 11:34 AM

My Anchor and Flame – President Tinubu Celebrates Wife Oluremi at 65

News
— By: Adams Peter

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday, describing her as his “steadying anchor” through decades of personal and political journey.

In a heartfelt message, President Tinubu reflected on their years together, from the struggles of political exile to the responsibilities of leadership, noting that the First Lady had stood firmly by his side with “dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express.”

“You are more than my wife,” Tinubu wrote. “You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path. In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm.”

The President also highlighted the sacrifices Mrs. Tinubu had made behind the scenes, stating that Nigeria “owes you more than many will ever know,” and acknowledging her quiet service to the country through the burdens she carried without complaint.

“As your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. As your President, I salute you as the First Lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land,” he added.

Concluding his message, Tinubu celebrated his wife’s milestone age with deep affection: “Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a former lawmaker and current First Lady, has been widely praised for her role in advocacy, philanthropy, and support for women and youth initiatives across Nigeria.

