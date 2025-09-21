spot_img
Wife-Beater Captured in Viral Video Arrested

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Fatai Quadri after a viral video showed him brutally attacking his wife, Rukayat Quadri, at their home in Illese-Ijebu.
We gathered that the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, announced the development in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday, noting that the assault occurred on Monday.
According to Odutola, the footage captured the suspect repeatedly punching his wife, leaving her with visible injuries. She explained that officers from the Igbeba Divisional Police Headquarters in Ijebu Ode quickly moved in to apprehend him.
She revealed that investigations so far point to a marital clash triggered by accusations of infidelity.
“Preliminary investigation further indicated that the suspect had transferred ownership of a 10-room en-suite apartment, jointly built with his wife, to another woman which provoked the violent attack,” she said.
The police spokesperson added that the victim is currently receiving medical attention, while the suspect remains in custody pending his arraignment once investigations are finalized.
Odutola further quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, as reaffirming the Command’s uncompromising stance against domestic violence. He warned that offenders will face the full force of the law.
The Commissioner also appealed to the public to take cases of domestic abuse seriously and ensure they are reported immediately.
“Silence only empowers perpetrators, but timely reporting ensures protection and justice,” he stated.
