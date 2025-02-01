Sunday Synopsis: Being Present to the Lord

Feast of the Presentation of the Lord – 2 February 2025.

Readings Mal. 3:1-4; Responsorial Psalm Ps 24:7.8.9.10 (R.10bc); Heb. 2:14-18 &

Gospel Lk. 2:22-40.

In the first reading, the Prophet Malachi projects that the Lord would send his messenger to prepare a way for him as he finally enters his temple. The second reading reveals that as a compassionate and humble saviour, Christ shares equality with us to liberate us from the power of evil, fear, and death. The gospel presents us with the story of how the parents of Jesus took him to the Temple, (not the Synagogue) to consecrate him to God in fulfillment of the Law of God. After the prophecy of Simeon and Anna, the child goes with them to Nazareth and grows in maturity and wisdom as God’s favour is upon him. In line with our presentation at baptism, holy communion, confirmation, holy orders, and holy matrimony, we are charged to always be present to the Lord as he blesses us.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today the Church celebrates the solemnity of the Presentation of the Lord the Child Jesus in the Temple. It was also an occasion for the Blessed Virgin Mary to be purified after giving birth to her son in line with Jewish culture. Most cultures especially in Africa have adopted this custom. To be sure, the sacraments of baptism, holy communion, confirmation, holy orders, and holy matrimony are typologies/types or miniature presentations in the Church today.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Mal. 3:1-4), the Prophet Malachi projects that the Lord would send his messenger to prepare a way for him as he finally enters his temple. He notes that the Angle of the Covenant is a purifier who would purify the Sons of Levi to offer him acceptable sacrifices even as the oblation of Judah is welcomed.

The second reading (Heb. 2:14-18) reveals that as a compassionate and humble saviour, Christ shares equality with us to liberate us from the power of evil, fear, and death. Since he is one like us in all things but sin, the text maintains that he did that to atone for our sins and offer us salvation.

The gospel (Lk. 2:22-40) presents us with the story of how the parents of Jesus took him to the Temple (not the Synagogue) to consecrate him to God in fulfillment of the Law of God. A pair of turtle doves and two young pigeons were presented. Moved by the Holy Spirit, Simeon the upright man who looked forward to the consolation of Israel took the child in his arms and described him as the light of the Gentiles and glory of Israel.

He projects that the child is destined for the fall and the rising of many in Israel, detailing that he would be a sign that is rejected. He stresses that a sword would pierce Mary’s heart so that the secret thoughts of many may be laid bare. On her part, 84-year-old widow, Anna who was always in the temple praying and fasting, spoke about him to all who looked forward to the redemption of Israel. The child goes with them to Nazareth and grows in maturity and wisdom as God’s favour is upon him.

Pastoral Lessons

Entrench Catholic Ethos: By presenting Jesus in the temple, Mary and Joseph have set a clear example for parents to entrench the Catholic ethos of communal reading of scripture, family rosary, saying grace before meals, the angelus and being “first heralds of the gospel” (Lumen Gentium No. 11) to their children in the Domestic Church while providing them with Catholic education. Fulfil the Requirements of the Church: By fulfilling the Jewish law that every first-born belongs to God (Ex. 13:1-2) and must be redeemed or brought back with five shekels (Num. 18:15-16), Jesus, Mary, and Joseph challenge us to embrace humility and obedience through fulfilling the requirements of the law in our parishes such as contracting marriage in a Catholic way, fulfilling our financial obligations in Church (redeeming our pledges), reconciling with the Church, et al. Embrace Poverty of the Spirit: By offering a pair of turtle doves and two pigeons, Mary and Joseph teach us that Jesus came to identify with the “anawims,” the poorest of the poor which further challenges us to copy his humility because although he was in the form of God, Jesus did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped (Phil. 2:6). Wait on the Lord: Simeon waited on the Lord, and he saw Israel’s consolation while Anna its redemption – as such, we are reminded that those who wait on the Lord in terms of hunger, unemployment, delay in admission, childlessness, lack of promotion and terminal illness or near death-experience shall mount on eagles’ wings (Is. 40:31). Be Consecrated, Fast, and Pray: By holding endless vigils in the temple, praying, and fasting, Simeon and Anna urge religious men and women to dedicate themselves to the priestly and religious life and, indeed, all of us to be consecrated to God while deploying the oldest weapons of fighting the devil—prayer, and fasting.

Summary Lines

In the first reading, the Prophet Malachi projects that the Lord would send his messenger to prepare a way for him as he finally enters his temple. The second reading reveals that as a compassionate and humble saviour, Christ shares equality with us to liberate us from the power of evil, fear, and death. Since he is one like us in all things but sin, the text maintains that he did that to atone for our sins and offer us salvation. The gospel presents us with the story of how the parents of Jesus took him to the Temple, (not the Synagogue) to consecrate him to God in fulfillment of the Law of God. The child goes with them to Nazareth and grows in maturity and wisdom as God’s favour is upon him.

Conclusion

As baptised and communion-receiving Catholics, we are challenged “to always be present to the Lord.” This way, he can use us for his kind purposes. Since Jesus is revealed as “the Light of the Gentiles,” it shows that we matter – that is why Jesus came to identify with us in our weakness. As such, we are called to embrace humility and obedience to God’s laws and those of his Church as exemplified by Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. The saying goes: “God is presently present to present presence to those who are presently present in his presence.” Are you ready to present yourself to him? May the Holy Spirit guide us in fulfilling our vow to the Lord. Amen. Have a blessed week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...