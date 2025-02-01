Sunday Reflections: Recognize the God in Your Midst

Presentation of the Lord (4th Sunday year C)

✠ A reading from the Holy Gospel according to Luke 2:22-40

When the day came for them to be purified as laid down by the Law of Moses, the parents of Jesus took him up to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord, – observing what stands written in the Law of the Lord: Every first-born male must be consecrated to the Lord – and also to offer in sacrifice, in accordance with what is said in the Law of the Lord, a pair of turtledoves or two young pigeons.

Now, in Jerusalem, there was a man named Simeon. He was an upright and devout man; he looked forward to Israel’s comforting, and the Holy Spirit rested on him. It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death until he had set eyes on the Christ of the Lord. Prompted by the Spirit, he came to the Temple and when the parents brought in the child Jesus to do for him what the Law required, he took him into his arms and blessed God; and he said:

‘Now, Master, you can let your servant go in peace, just as you promised; because my eyes have seen the salvation which you have prepared for all the nations to see, a light to enlighten the pagans and the glory of your people, Israel.’

As the child’s father and mother stood there wondering at the things that were being said about him, Simeon blessed them and said to Mary his mother, ‘You see this child: he is destined for the fall and for the rising of many in Israel, destined to be a sign that is rejected – and a sword will pierce your own soul too – so that the secret thoughts of many may be laid bare.’

There was a prophetess also, Anna, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher. She was well on in years. Her days of girlhood over, she had been married for seven years before becoming a widow. She was now eighty-four years old and never left the Temple, serving God night and day with fasting and prayer. She came by just at that moment and began to praise God; and she spoke of the child to all who looked forward to the deliverance of Jerusalem.

When they had done everything the Law of the Lord required, they went back to Galilee to their own town of Nazareth. Meanwhile, the child grew to maturity, and he was filled with wisdom; and God’s favour was with him.

1. The feast of the presentation of the Lord comes up 40 days after nativity, namely 2nd February. What we call child dedication today takes its origin from today’s feast. It is the day that we also pray for consecrated persons in the Catholic Church. Today’s readings focus on the visibility of the invisible God among humans. The eternal light that shines in time. The first reading, taken from the book of the prophet Malachi(3:1-4), was an address made to those who were expecting the coming of the Messiah. He was speaking in the rebuilt temple that was far from having the splendour of the first temple that was built by King Solomon. He told the people that the God they are waiting for will suddenly enter the temple. This prophecy foresees the day when the child Jesus would be brought to that very temple by his parents. It is a reminder that God can appear in a less splendid manner and in a less splendid temple.

2. Today’s gospel presents the fulfilment of the prophecy when Mary and Joseph presented the child Jesus in the temple. Looking at the little baby, Simeon was able to recognise the God that Israel has longed for. He joyfully declared his readiness to die by singing the Nunc dimittis: “At last all powerful Master, you give leave to your servant, to go in peace according to your promise, for my eyes have seen the salvation, which you prepared for all nations, the light to enlighten the Gentiles, and give glory to Israel your People.” Looking again at the baby, the old prophet gave a resumé of his life and mission. He will be a sign of contradiction, hated by many and still loved by many. His mother will suffer a lot in solidarity with him. The Prophetess Annah confirmed the declarations of Simeon about the child.

3. The presentation of the child Jesus is a celebration that is lesson-packed. In the first place, it teaches us the necessity of presenting newborn babies before the Lord. It equally shows that God may not always manifest himself in splendour. He can take a human form, going as low as being a helpless baby that depends entirely on others. Today’s second reading (Hebrew 2:14-18) maintained that Jesus did not take the form of angels but that of the descendants of Abraham. It was in the human form that he suffered, defeated death, and won salvation for all. For this reason, he is able to understand humans in their situations. God is therefore to be found not only in splendour but also in the human persons that we encounter daily.

4. By the role that Mary played in the life and mission of Jesus, we learn that God sometimes depends on humans to achieve his projects. Mary and Joseph presented Jesus to the temple. They raised him up and cared for him till maturity. Mary carried out her role so well, even to the foot of the cross, where she stood by her dying son till he breathed his last. A sword pierced her heart.

5. The God you are waiting for is already with you. You do not need to travel to Jerusalem or Rome to see him. He is sitting with you in the persons that you see around you. Love them, and you are loving God. Hate them, and you are hating God. Mary supported Jesus in his mission. Like Mary, always strive to be close to those who face difficult times. By so doing, you will be helping Jesus, who sees the good done to others as done to him.We all need help.

@Vitalis Anaehobi

02/02/25

