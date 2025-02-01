Nigerians Defend Corrupt Leaders- EFCC Boss

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede has decried the disturbing level of corruption in Nigeria.

According to him, one of the major problems in Nigeria which when tackled, will make under-development a thing of the past, is corruption and financial crimes.

He stressed further; “Everybody is crying that Nigerians are corrupt, that the system is corrupt; that corruption is killing us and destroying our system, but when we investigate high profile cases and arraign people in court, the same people will carry placards and be supporting corrupt leaders.

“It doesn’t show that we are serious about this fight, the fight is supposed to be a collaborative effort.”

