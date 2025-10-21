Student Loan Portal For 2025/2026 Session Opens October 23 –NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the official opening of its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, which will run from Thursday, October 23, 2025, to Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The announcement was made in Abuja on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, through a statement signed by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications, NELFUND.

The Fund reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring an inclusive, transparent, and student-friendly loan process aimed at supporting learners across all accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

NELFUND appreciated the continued collaboration of tertiary institutions across the country and urged them to play an active role in ensuring a smooth and efficient application process.

Institutions have been directed to update and upload verified records of both returning and newly admitted students on the NELFUND Student Verification Portal, which serves as a vital requirement for loan approval and disbursement.

“We call on tertiary institutions to show maximum cooperation.

“By verifying student records promptly and supporting those awaiting disbursement, universities and colleges will help us deliver timely assistance to those who truly need it,” the statement added.

They have also been encouraged to maintain flexibility with registration and tuition payment deadlines for students awaiting loan disbursement.

Similarly, institutions that have not yet commenced their 2025/2026 academic session are required to formally notify NELFUND and submit their approved academic calendar to aid coordination and scheduling.

To prevent students from losing access to education due to financial challenges, NELFUND appealed to tertiary institutions to grant temporary registration to students whose loan applications are still being processed.

Many students have welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm, describing it as a timely intervention that could ease their financial burden and sustain their education.

“This is a huge relief for many of us,” said Abdulazeez Hikmah, a student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS). “Paying school fees has always been a major struggle. With this new NELFUND opportunity, I can now focus more on my academics instead of constantly worrying about how to raise money each session. This initiative will really change lives if properly managed.”

Another student, Muhammad Bashirah Opeyemi, also from UDUS, shared her experience from the previous academic session, describing how a delay in disbursement almost forced her to drop out.

“I really appreciate NELFUND for this renewed effort,” she said. “Last academic session, I almost deferred my studies because the disbursement was late, and I couldn’t meet up with my school’s payment deadline. Thankfully, the university later extended the date, and that gave me time to sort things out. If not for that, I would have missed a whole session. I hope this year, the process becomes faster and more efficient.”

Other students across different universities have also expressed optimism that the restructured loan system will reduce dropout rates and promote equal access to tertiary education for students from low-income backgrounds.

The loan is open to returning and newly admitted students of accredited tertiary institutions nationwide.

Fresh students are allowed to apply using either their JAMB Registration Number or Admission Number in place of a matriculation number.