October 23, 2025 - 2:01 PM

JUST IN: Nottingham Forest Confirm Sean Dyche as New Manager After Postecoglou Exit

— By: Ken Ibenne

Following Ange Postecoglou’s sudden sack, Nottingham Forest have officially named Sean Dyche their next manager. Having previously been in charge of Burnley and Everton, the 54-year-old English coach has signed a deal that runs till the summer of 2027, making him Forest’s third coach this season.

 

Recall that The News Chronicle reported that Dyche was first in negotiations with Forest’s administration yesterday, and conversations moved quickly before the team concluded the arrangement. His appointment comes after a stormy few weeks at the City Ground, where Postecoglou’s tenure lasted just 39 days. With two draws and six defeats, the Australian failed to get a single victory in eight matches, finally falling 3-0 against Chelsea, which sealed his fate.

 

Having only one victory from their first eight games and sitting 18th in the Premier League standings, Forest have struggled with form this season. Dyche’s first priority will be to steady the team and regain confidence both inside and outside. On Thursday, his first test is a Europa League home match against Porto; then, a critical league game away to Bournemouth follows on Sunday.

 

The club claims that George Syrianos, global technical director, and Edu Gaspar, global head of football, oversaw the recruiting process. Prior to Dyche’s selection, Marco Silva of Fulham and former Italy and Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini were other candidates for the position.

 

Nottingham Forest said Dyche is an experienced and disciplined coach who knew the history of the team. His previous relationship as a former Forest youth player gives him a particularly advantageous position to carry forward the team’s culture and identity, the club observed.

 

Both former Forest players, Ian Woan and Steven Stone, will help Dyche start a fresh chapter meant to revitalize the club’s seasons and stability in the Premier League.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
