The brilliance behind Senator Natasha’s seamless entry into Ihima—without violating Governor Ododo’s directives or the Kogi State Police Command’s restrictions—deserves high praise.

This was a masterclass in federalism, skillfully navigating jurisdictional boundaries without breaking state authority.

In a federal system, power is split among the federal, state, and local governments, each with distinct roles outlined in the Exclusive, Concurrent, and Residual lists. Airspace management, however, belongs exclusively to the Federal Government, beyond the reach of state control.

By leveraging this constitutional reality, the architects of this strategy executed a flawless legal maneuver. No laws were broken, no state orders defied—yet the mission was accomplished.

This was more than just a bold move; it was a tactical masterpiece, a lesson in legal ingenuity, and a triumph of intelligence over restrictions. Those behind it deserve resounding applause for thinking outside the box while staying within the law.

This is what governance and strategy should be—knowing the rules and playing them to perfection. Bravo to the masterminds of this exceptional execution!

