Ijoba Lande Opens Up About Working with Funke Akindele, Reveals He Was Paid 90,000 Naira

Controversial Nollywood actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, has shared his experience working with Funke Akindele on a movie set, revealing details about his payment and lessons learned.

In a recently surfaced audio clip, Ijoba Lande recalled filming at Amen Estate, where he spent a month on set. At the time, he was driving a Lexus 350, but despite his involvement in the production, he claimed he was paid only 90,000 naira.

His revelation comes amid recent controversies surrounding his personal life, including allegations of infidelity involving his wife and some Nollywood actors.

Reflecting on his experience, Ijoba Lande advised aspiring actors to never place producers or top actors on a pedestal.

“I will advise upcoming actors never to see any top actor as a god. I have learned my lessons,” he said.

Moving forward, he emphasized that he would always discuss and agree on his payment before accepting any movie roles to avoid similar situations.