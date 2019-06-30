Stolen presidential mandate causing ‘crisis’ in Buhari presidency, APC – PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend claimed that the bitter infighting and hostilities in the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Presidency was a result of the alleged stolen presidential mandate of the election conducted on February 23, this year.

It also alleged that the vicious fight for positions as booty of a stolen mandate further exposes the APC and the cabal in the Muhammadu Buhari presidency as power mongers.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, made these allegations in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He further claimed that the APC elements are only interested in power grabbing, treasury looting and plundering of national patrimony and not in the welfare of Nigerians.

PDP added, “In the past few days, Nigerians painfully watched a reality show of the fate that had befallen them in the past four years, as persons close to the President openly declared that a cabal has been running the affairs of our nation.

“Nigerians watched as a faction within the power-grabbing APC, in a loud protest in our nation’s seat of power, Abuja, earlier in the week, listed the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mr. President’s cousin, Mamman Daura and his long-standing friend, Isa Funtua as members of the said cabal that have appropriated the Presidency and held President Buhari hostage.

“In a counter-protest, the supporters of the cabal had also accused a prominent APC governor of a North West state and his ‘brother’, who is a prominent former minister and former governor of a South south state, as those fanning the embers of discord in the Presidential Villa to achieve their desperate ambition for power in 2023.

“The despicable scenario is a pointer to the disposition of the APC, as a sanctuary of power mongers and looters, as well as accounts for the unpardonable selfish reason the APC and President Buhari’s handlers rigged the Presidential election.

“Moreover, this shameful in-fighting, dragged to the streets, is a further confirmation of President Buhari’s incompetence and leadership failure, which is directly responsible for the painful economic and security situation which our nation has been sunk in the last four years.”

However, the opposition party added that the harsh reality in the country at the moment creates no hope in sight for the country under the APC and the Buhari presidency.