Starlink Overtakes FiberOne, Becomes Nigeria’s Second-Largest Internet Service Provider 

Elon Musk’s Starlink has become the second-largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Nigeria, surpassing FiberOne in customer numbers while Spectranet remains the market leader.

This was revealed in a recent report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to NCC’s Q3 2024 data, Spectranet maintained its top position with 105,441 active subscribers, despite losing over 8,000 users since December 2023.

Meanwhile, Starlink, which launched in Nigeria in January 2023, grew rapidly to 65,564 subscribers, adding 41,667 users in just nine months. This pushed FiberOne to third place with 33,010 customers.

The report also showed that out of 241 licensed ISPs in Nigeria, only 124 had active users in Q3 2024, collectively serving 307,946 subscribers.

However, these numbers remain far below the dominance of mobile network operators such as MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, which together accounted for over 130 million internet users as of September 2024.

Starlink’s expansion has been driven by its satellite-based internet service, which provides coverage in remote areas where traditional ISPs struggle.

By the end of 2023, the company had already secured the third position with 23,897 users, marking a 113% growth from the previous quarter.

Its growth has also been supported by partnerships with Nigerian companies like TD Africa and Konga.

In 2023, Starlink briefly stopped accepting new orders in major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, due to capacity issues.