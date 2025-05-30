Meta AI Hits One Billion Users as New Features Roll Out

Meta’s artificial intelligence assistant, Meta AI, has now reached one billion monthly users across its different apps.

This was shared by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the company’s annual meeting with shareholders, marking a major increase from the 500 million users reported in September 2024.

This new growth comes just weeks after Meta released a separate Meta AI app, showing that more users are getting interested in trying out the technology.

The company said it plans to improve the assistant further by making it more personal and fun to use.

Features such as voice interaction and entertainment tools are part of what users can expect as Meta keeps working on updates.

For now, Meta is focused on building up the assistant’s abilities.

The company is not yet making money directly from the AI, but there are plans to offer paid options in the future.

This could include suggested content that users pay to access or a subscription model for those who want more advanced tools.

If Meta goes ahead with this paid service, it could compete with other well-known AI chat apps like ChatGPT.