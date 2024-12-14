Special Operations Brigade Deployed to Combat Lakurawas Sect in Sokoto and Kebbi States

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has deployed a Special Operations Brigade to combat the activities of the Lakurawas sect in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

This move is part of efforts to build on the success of Operation Forest Sanity III and completely eliminate the sect’s influence in the region.

Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, addressed the troops in Sokoto on behalf of the Theatre Commander, Major General Oluyinka Soyele.

During his address on Friday, Ajose urged the soldiers to maintain professionalism and strictly adhere to the rules of engagement while on the mission.

“You were chosen for this operation because of your advanced training and expertise. The nation is counting on you to bring an end to the activities of the Lakurawas sect and restore peace to the affected communities,” Ajose said. He also stressed the need to safeguard the lives and property of innocent civilians.

This deployment comes after earlier operations under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, which targeted the sect’s hideouts in areas such as Rumji Dutse, Sarma, Tsauna, and Magara forests, as well as villages like Kaideji, Sama, Kadidda, and Dancha in Illela, Tangaza, and Binji Local Government Areas.

The earlier operations destroyed 22 sect camps, the elimination of several members, and the recovery of weapons and ammunition, including four rifles, 409 rounds of PKT 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and 94 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The Special Operations Brigade has been tasked with sustaining these gains and intensifying efforts to ensure peace and security in the region.

