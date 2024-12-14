Indian Actor Allu Arjun Arrested Following Fatal Stampede at Pushpa 2 Screening

Renowned Indian actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday following a tragic stampede during a screening of his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident, which occurred on December 4 in Hyderabad, claimed the life of a woman and left several others injured, including her young son.

The chaos unfolded as thousands of fans gathered outside the theatre, eager to catch a glimpse of the 42-year-old superstar. Authorities later arrested Arjun on charges including “voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means,” according to a police officer who spoke anonymously to the press.

Seven others, including members of Arjun’s security team and the theatre staff, were also arrested in connection with the incident.

A video shared by broadcaster TV9 captured the moment Arjun, casually holding a coffee mug, was approached by police officers at his residence. By the end of the day, he had been granted interim bail for four weeks, as reported by local media.

The stampede victim, a woman in her 30s, had attended the screening with her son, who sustained severe injuries during the chaos. Her grieving family has since filed a formal complaint against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management, accusing them of negligence.

Two days after the tragic event, Arjun took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his sorrow. He wrote:

“I am deeply heartbroken. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, particularly in the southern film industry, where his fan base is immense. His Pushpa film series has been a phenomenal success, raking in millions at the box office and earning him prestigious accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for the first installment.

This tragic incident has cast a shadow over his otherwise celebrated career, raising questions about crowd management and safety at public events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...