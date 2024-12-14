Northern Youths Regret Voting for Tinubu, Warn of Opposition in 2027

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), a socio-cultural group from northern Nigeria, has expressed regret over the region’s support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

The AYCF President, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, stated that if the current administration fails to address the country’s pressing issues, the North may work against Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

Yerima highlighted the growing dissatisfaction in the region due to unmet expectations, particularly regarding the government’s approach to insecurity and economic challenges.

He emphasized that Tinubu’s administration must implement effective policies with measures to reduce the economic burden on citizens to regain the trust of northern Nigerians.

The AYCF leader also criticized some state governors in the North for their dependency on federal allocations, accusing them of mismanaging resources instead of fostering development.

Yerima advocated for the decentralization of the federal system to encourage states to generate their own revenue and become more self-reliant.

Reflecting on the North’s political choices, Yerima noted that there is widespread disappointment following the eight-year tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, which many in the region view as unproductive.

He stated that Tinubu, who was expected to provide solutions as a democrat, has so far fallen short of expectations.

Yerima acknowledged the challenges Tinubu inherited but stressed the need for reforms that consider the well-being of Nigerians. “People have suffered enough,” he said. “Whatever policies are introduced must come with cushioning measures to reduce unnecessary hardship.”

While acknowledging that Tinubu’s administration still has time to turn things around, Yerima warned that failure to do so could lead to a united front against him in 2027.

“If there’s no positive change, we will consider alternatives and vote for a leader who can better address our needs,” he concluded.

