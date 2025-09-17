APC Lawmakers Mount Pressure on Gov Sule Over 2027 Successor

Lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly have appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to endorse a successor capable of continuing his developmental strides beyond 2027 when his tenure ends.

This appeal was made by the House Majority Leader, Mr. Suleiman Azara, during a press briefing in Lafia on Wednesday after their caucus meeting.

Azara commended Governor Sule for his achievements, noting that the assembly had passed a vote of confidence on him. Similar confidence votes were also extended to the Speaker, Dr. Danladi Jatau, and other principal officers of the House for fostering unity and inclusive leadership.

According to the lawmaker, who represents Awe South Constituency, the caucus meeting was convened to strengthen party cohesion and reinforce collective commitment.

“For the progress, success, and development of the party, the House and the State at large,” he said.

“The meeting is also to appreciate His Excellency, Engr. A. A. Sule, for the good work he is doing in the state. During our oversight functions, we have gone around to project sites, nooks, and crannies of the state.

“In fact, we have seen the good work that His Excellency is doing across the state and we want to assure him of our continued support and synergy to succeed,” he added.

Azara disclosed that the APC caucus recognized the party’s visionary leadership at both state and national levels.

“The essence of this meeting is to understand and unite ourselves. It is centred on unity,” he noted.

He went further to commend the Speaker and other leaders of the House, describing their leadership style as unifying and people-focused.

“The meeting is also to appreciate the leadership style of Mr Speaker and the Principal officers of this Assembly for their good leadership. Indeed, there is unity of purpose in the House,” he said.

The Majority Leader also expressed gratitude to the APC’s State and National Working Committees for their contributions to the party’s progress across Nasarawa and Nigeria.

Azara urged residents of the state to continue praying and supporting Governor Sule to enable him to finish strong and to ensure peace and development are sustained.

Meanwhile, he said the assembly members also used the occasion to sympathize with the party over the death of its Deputy Chairman, Aliyu Barde, praying for God’s mercy and eternal rest for the departed.