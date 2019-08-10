Sowore Appeals Court Order Approving His Detention For 45 Days

Convener of ‘RevolutionNow’ protests, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has appealed against the court order which granted the Department of State Services, DSS, the permission to detain him for 45 days.

In a motion on notice filed on Friday, Sowore, through his lawyer, Femi Falana, asked the Appeal Court to set aside the ex parte order of the court for his detention.

In the motion with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 he is also asking for such order or other orders as the court may deem fit and proper to make in the circumstances.

The application is premised on 18 grounds, one of which is that the said order breached the fundamental rights provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Recall that Sowore was arrested on August 3 by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS and has been in their custody ever since.