Southampton Football Club has announced that it has made the drastic decision to fire its men’s first-team head coach, Russell Martin, following the team’s worst campaign in the English Premier League this season.

After a 5-0 humiliation against Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary’s Stadium, the club has confirmed that Russell Martin has been relieved of his duties:

“We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men’s First Team Manager, Russell Martin.”

Southampton’s stats after 16 EPL games rank among the poorest in history. Following the defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, they have conceded the second-most goals (36), behind only Everton. The Saints have managed just 5 points—the fewest in the league—suffered the most losses (13), recorded the worst goal difference (-25), and currently sit at the bottom of the league table.

The club expressed gratitude to the departing manager, who has been at the helm for the past 18 months, and announced that Under-21s Manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is appointed.

*”We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May.

Current Under-21s Manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team on an interim basis until we announce a permanent replacement.”

