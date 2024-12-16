Lagos Moves To Reduce Maternal, Child Mortality 

In a determined move to improve family health and reduce preventable deaths, the Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the second round of its free weeklong Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (MNCAH+N) Week.

Scheduled to hold from December 16 to 20, 2024, the programme promises free, life-saving healthcare services at designated centres across the State.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi disclosed that over 1,400 service delivery points – including 310 fixed, 376 temporary fixed, and 752 mobile units – have been set up for the exercise.

She further revealed that the First Lady of Lagos State, Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu will flag off the event at the Shomolu Local Government Secretariat, emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering holistic family health.

According to her, the key services to be provided include the administration of vaccinations with all antigens at fixed posts, including OPV, Pentavalent, Measles, HBV 0, IPV, and other routine immunizations as per schedule.

“Others are Vitamin A supplementation for children aged six to 59 months, deworming of children aged 12 to 59 months, malnutrition screening, HIV and Tuberculosis testing, and birth registration,” she said.

She added that nursing mothers and caregivers will also benefit from counselling on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF), food demonstrations, and managing minor illnesses like malaria and malnutrition.

She noted that family planning services, antenatal care, postnatal care, and demonstrations of hygiene practices such as handwashing are also integrated into the programme. “This initiative consolidates our efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality while improving access to essential healthcare for families across Lagos,” Ogunyemi emphasised.

The Special Adviser stated that the Ministry of Health has partnered with other key ministries, including Women’s Affairs, Education, and Agriculture, development partners, and community leaders to ensure seamless implementation. She added that over 4,000 health workers have been trained to deliver the services in accordance with global best practices.

Dr. Ogunyemi highlighted that the MNCAH+N week, held twice yearly, is a joint initiative with the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance citizens’ health-seeking behaviours. She noted that Lagos, as the pioneering state, has consistently recorded improved health indices, particularly for children under five and women.

“Adolescents are not left out, as the state has established 13 specialized centres offering reproductive health and psychosocial support. Six of these centres also cater to teenage mothers, ensuring a supportive environment for young people to thrive,” she noted.

Ogunyemi stated that the MNCAH+N Week intervention is also geared towards tackling malnutrition, to reduce the stunting rate among under-five children. She revealed that healthcare providers have been equipped to introduce micronutrient powders and other nutrition-focused interventions at the grassroots level.

Ogunyemi averred that the MNCAH+N week represents a vital opportunity for Lagos families to access preventive and promotional health services. She urged women of childbearing age, nursing mothers, adolescents, and pregnant women to visit their nearest Primary Healthcare Centers or designated sites during the exercise.

