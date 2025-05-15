SoundCloud Changes AI Policy After User Concerns

SoundCloud announced a change to its terms of use following widespread concern from users about how their audio content might be used for artificial intelligence training.

Earlier this year, the company updated its policies in a way that many interpreted as permission for SoundCloud to use uploaded audio to train AI models.

Although SoundCloud initially said it was not using user content to develop AI, people worried this might happen later.

On May 14, 2025, SoundCloud’s CEO addressed the issue, admitting that the language in the policy was unclear and too broad.

The update was originally meant to cover the company’s use of AI for internal tools such as improving recommendations and preventing fraud, not for training AI on user audio.

To clear up confusion, SoundCloud revised its terms again to state that user content will not be used to train AI systems designed to copy voices, music, or likenesses.

This step comes after user backlash pushed the company to clarify its stance on how it handles data related to AI development.

SoundCloud assured users that their uploads will not serve as training data for generative AI models that imitate or reproduce audio content.