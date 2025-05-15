Sokoto Lawmakers Approve Health Tests for All Couples Before Marriage

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved a new law that requires all couples planning to marry to undergo medical tests before tying the knot.

The bill was passed during a plenary session on Wednesday, following the submission of a report by the chairman of the health committee, Kabiru Dauda.

The new law says couples must be tested for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, sickle cell, genotype, and other related health conditions.

This step is meant to help people understand their health status and avoid future health issues that could affect their marriages and families.

The bill was first read in the House on April 16 and then forwarded to the health committee for review.

After careful consideration, lawmakers gave their full support to the proposal, believing it will improve the general well-being of the people in the state.

The law also includes strong penalties for those who try to break it.

Anyone who helps others to ignore the rules may face at least one year in prison, a fine of no less than N500,000, or both.

In addition, health workers or facilities that issue fake test results may be fined heavily or jailed.

A hospital found guilty could be fined at least N3 million, while health workers may be sentenced to at least three years in prison or fined not less than N1 million, with further punishment from their regulatory body.

After a voice vote, the Speaker of the Assembly, Tukur Bala, confirmed that the bill had passed its third reading and had been fully adopted.

The lawmakers expressed confidence that this new law will help protect the health of future families and reduce the spread of preventable diseases in the state.