Soludo’s critic, Ebube Muonso Hopes Lawmaker Azuka’s Death will Restore Sanity in Anambra

The Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso) has commiserated with the family of the late lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1 State Constituency, Hon. Justice Azuka.

He urged the deceased’s family, including the wife and mother to take solace in the kind of life the lawmaker lived and his positive impact on people.

Speaking at the Onitsha residence of the late lawmaker where he conducted a mass in honor of the departed, the cleric assured that the death of Azuka would bring sanity to this state and end the reign of Nebuchadnezzar and Pharaoh in the state.

He also offered a scholarship to the first son of the late lawmaker till when he (the child) would be traveling overseas.

He said, “I know by now so many thoughts will be coming to your mind. But I want to assure you that God is still with you, he has not abandoned you. Be consoled. It’s a time of new beginnings.

“I know the death of your son will bring sanity to this state and bring an end the reign of Nebuchadnezzar and Pharaoh in this state.

“My fellow Anambrarians, stand strong. This state is ours, don’t run away. Strong men always stand to fix troubles. Only the cowards run away. I’ll always stand by you. I’m praying for all of you.

“Onitsha is the capital of the southeast and such an abominable act can’t be covered like that. Azuka is no more but his spirit is with us. Many have testified good things about him.

While insisting that the government must be held accountable for the escape of the killers of the late lawmaker, the fiery priest said he would not stop talking until those behind the death were brought to book.

He also accused Governor Chukwuma Soludo of unleashing his media aides who he described as charlatans to fabricate lies against him in order to silence him.

“He said, “As you all know, this young man was kidnapped Christmas Eve. The mum came to me, weeping bitterly and I gave her assurance that her son would come back without knowing that that would be the end of the man.

“While he was in oblivion, some concerned citizens gathered to ascertain his whereabouts. Trackers were involved until the corpse was eventually discovered.

“But to my greatest chagrin, those apprehended and the prime suspects, who I believe made confessional statements were allowed to escape. Maybe someone is trying to cover something.

“How can someone with handcuffs and being guarded by armed men escape? The story is simply funny and I continue to say Anambra State government must answer for it.

“We have Chief Security Officer in the state who must be held accountable. The government must provide explanations of what happened to the suspects.

“By God’s grace, I have friends everywhere. Even in the camp of my enemies I have friends there. As a result, I have privileged information of everything happening in the state. And when those people give me information, they come with facts.

“I keep saying the killing is pure sabotage and politically motivated. It was even my statement that revealed everything and made the governor to summon the police.

“It was the same time he unleashed his barrel of e-rats against me, fabricating lies to tarnish the image of a man of God. He thought if he unleashes his e-rats against me I’ll close my mouth.

“But it’s not possible, Ebube is Ebube. The man you’re seeing is already dead. The day I was ordained a priest was the day I died. I’m not afraid of death. They’ve made the worst mistakes of their lives. I’ve been in gear one. This time around, I’ll apply gear two.

“Evil must come to an end. People are afraid to talk but I’m not. I can’t keep quiet while my people are dying on daily basis. They can’t even kill me because I’m above them. I’m a man of the spirit.

“The government must give account of the suspects. It’s quite unfortunate that they parade lies most often. All I know is that God will not rest until those behind his death are brought to justice no matter how they tried to cover it.

The cleric also visited Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe to sympathize with him.