WhatsApp Outage Disrupts Messaging for Thousands of Users

Thousands of WhatsApp users worldwide faced disruptions on Friday as the messaging app experienced an outage.

Many struggled to send and receive messages, leading to widespread complaints.

The issue started around 3:10 PM, according to reports from Down Detector. Users in the UK and the US were among the most affected, with over 21,000 complaints recorded in the UK alone.

The outage impacted message delivery, with 59% of affected users unable to send messages, 22% facing server connection issues, and 19% dealing with general app malfunctions.

As users turned to social media to confirm the situation, Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, did not release an official statement regarding the cause of the disruption or when normal services would resume.

The incident left many relying on alternative platforms for communication while awaiting a resolution.